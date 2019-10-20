HAMPTON, N.H. — The driver of a pickup truck died from his injuries after he struck a guardrail and concrete barrier late Saturday night in Hampton, New Hampshire.

According to a release from the New Hampshire State Police, the victim was identified as Trenton Wendell, 48, of Rochester, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police say Wendell drove his 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck head-on into a guardrail and the concrete barrier dividing the open road toll lanes from the Hampton Toll Plaza.

Wendell was found stuck and unresponsive in his pickup truck.

Wendell was transported to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the release, Wendell was going north and appeared to be entering the open road toll, when for an unknown reason, a last second lane change was made, resulting in him striking the barrier.

New Hampshire State Police was assisted at the scene by the Hampton Police Department, Hampton Fire Department, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Trooper Peter Sankowich at (603) 223-8490 or email him at Peter.Sankowich@dos.nh.gov

