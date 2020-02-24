MOOSEHEAD, Maine — A Wiscasset man has died following a fatal snowmobile crash on Moosehead Lake on Sunday, February 23.

Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson Corporal John MacDonald released the details of the accident in a press release Sunday evening.

According to MacDonald, Gregory Lemar, 59, was operating a late model Arctic Cat 800 snowmobile, heading toward Rockwood from Greenville, shortly after 5 p.m.

MacDonald says Gregory's wife, Wanda Lamer, was on a second snowmobile following behind.

Initial findings by game wardens indicate Gregory Lamer impacted a pressure ridge at a high rate of speed southeast of Hogback Island.

Despite snowmobilers in the area attempting to render aid, Lemar died at the scene. Rockwood Fire and Rescue, as well as C.A. Dean Ambulance members out of Greenville, also responded.

Lemar was wearing a helmet.

According to MacDonald, the incident took place approximately five miles from Rockwood Village. Lemar’s body was taken to Lary Funeral in Greenville for examination.

MacDonald writes, "Tonight’s crash makes for seven fatal snowmobile incidents this riding season in Maine. Over the last ten years in Maine, an average of six snowmobilers have died each year in snowmobile related incidents. Yearly snowmobile registration averages during that same period, to include residents and non-residents, total nearly 75,000 annually."

According to the Dept. of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, these are the fatal snowmobile incidents this year:

January 19 - Moosehead Lake January 25 - Solon January 31 - Lynchtown Township February 14 - Bachelder’s Grant Twonship February 21 - Rangeley February 21 - T2 R9 WELS (near Baxter Park)

