BUCKFIELD, Maine — A man has died after his car struck trees in Buckfield late Friday night.

According to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, Eben Dingman, 35, of Leeds, died after his 2011 Subaru Outback struck trees on the Streaked Mountain Road, where he went down an embankment approximately 35 feet from the road.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says icy roads and rain caused Eben's car to slide off the road, roll over and land upright against the tree. Dingman was travelling with his small dog at the time of the crash.

The dog was turned over to the animal control officer at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

