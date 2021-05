Officials with the Sanford Fire Department say the driver was the only person involved in the crash. Officials have not released the driver's identity.

SANFORD, Maine — One person is dead following a rollover crash on Sunset Rd. in Sanford.

The Sanford Fire Department says the call came in a little after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

