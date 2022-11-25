Portsmouth Porche rollover kills one person

Police say the car had 5 passengers and some were thrown from the car during the crash.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a Porsche crashed in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The crash took place at the junction of the Route 1 bypass southbound and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle.

New Hampshire State Police said in a news release that 22-year-old Tyler Troy of Northwood, New Hampshire was headed south on the bypass approaching the Portsmouth Traffic Circle when his Porsche left the left side of the roadway onto a curbed divider, entered the travel portion of the Portsmouth Traffic Circle, and traveled into the grass median in the center of the traffic circle, causing the Porsche to overturn several times.

Several of 5 passengers in the car were ejected, Public Information Officer Amber Legace said.

According to officials, the passengers were all taken to the hospital. Four were said to have serious injuries while Troy and one passenger were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It was hours later that 21-year-old Drew Ceppetelli of Barrington, New Hampshire, died.

A preliminary investigation shows excessive speed and impairment were potential factors in the crash, police said.

Traffic was diverted for five hours and the road reopened at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation by Trooper Nathaniel Goodwin of the New Hampshire State Police. Police ask anyone with information about this crash to contact Goodwin by email at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@DOS.NH.GOV or by calling (603) 223-4381.