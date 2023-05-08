Sheriff: Fatal motorcycle crash takes place in Lebanon

York County Sheriff William King confirmed the crash with NEWS CENTER Maine.

LEBANON, Maine — A fatal motorcycle crash has occurred in the town of Lebanon.

York County Sheriff William King confirmed the crash with NEWS CENTER Maine.

Two vehicles were involved, a car and a motorcycle, and the crash took place around 3 p.m. near the New Hampshire border, Deputy Chief Jeremy Forbes told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The crash reportedly took place on River Road, both officials said.

The crash is under investigation, and officials were working to notify next of kin.

No other information was available.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.