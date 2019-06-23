WATERBORO, Maine — A woman was killed after her motorcycle crashed into a car at the intersection of Townhouse Road, Deering Ridge Road, and Webber Road in Waterboro on Saturday.

The York County Sheriff's office says that Kimberly Sawyer, 53, of Freeport was riding a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle when she struck a 2016 Fiat SUV on the passenger side.

The owner of the car was identified as Cara Crabb-Burnham, 33, of Framingham, Massachusetts.

The intersection is a two-way intersection that has a stop sign at Deering Ridge Road and a stop sign at Webber Road. The Townhouse Road traffic does not have to stop at the intersection.

There was no word on Crabb-Burnham's condition.

Sawyer died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is being re-constructed by Warden Eric Blanchard of the Maine Wardens Service.