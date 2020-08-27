Sanford man dead after fatal motorcycle crash

Larry Allard, 53, of Sanford was pronounced dead on the scene.

SANFORD, Maine — A crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Sanford has left one man dead.

The crash happened on Wednesday morning around 5:00 a.m.

Sanford police say they responded to the intersection of Jagger Mill Road and Alfred Road after receiving word a 2016 Nissan Rogue and 1999 Suzuki Intruder motorcycle collided.

Officers, along with the help of the Sanford Fire Department, found Larry Allard, 53. He died on the scene.

Police say the driver of the SUV was not injured.