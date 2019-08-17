BRIDGTON, Maine — State police say a New Hampshire man was killed Friday night in a motocycle crash on Kansas Road in Bridgton.

Timothy McNamara, 51, lost control of his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle while passing a car just after 11 p.m. and went off the side of the road, striking a utility pole.

McNamara died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was available on Saturday.

