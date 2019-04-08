AMITY, Maine — Police say a resident in northern Maine found a motorcycle in a ditch while going to check his mail, and the rider was found dead nearby.

The Amity resident found the motorcycle just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the motorcycle operator was located unresponsive in the woods nearby. They say ambulances responded, but the man, 60-year-old Jeffrey Warren of Dedham, was already deceased.

Police determined Warren lost control of the motorcycle and the bike went down on its side, sliding off the roadway into the woods. They say a helmet was located at the scene, but Warren did not appear to have been using it at the time of the crash.

Amity is a town of about 200 people south of Houlton, near the Canadian border.