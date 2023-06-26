Man whose body was found in Lincolnville house fire has been identified

The 75-year-old reportedly lived alone at the residence.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — A man whose body was discovered by crews who were battling a house fire in Lincolnville on Saturday morning has been identified.

Fritz Trisdale, 75, reportedly lived alone at the residence, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Monday in a news release.

Firefighters found the body and brought it to a local funeral home where an exam could be conducted by the chief medical examiner's office, Moss said in a previous statement.

The fire marshal's office was called to the scene, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, Moss said.

The Lincolnville Fire Department was aided by Camden, Northport, Hope, Searsmont, Belfast, and Rockport fire departments.