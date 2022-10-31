1 dead, 2 injured in Levant fire early Monday morning

A spokesperson with the state fire marshal's office said one adult was killed in the fire, and two other adults were hospitalized with injuries.

LEVANT, Maine — Firefighters responded to a deadly fire at 503 Avenue Road in Levant around 3 a.m. Monday.

A spokesperson with the state fire marshal's office said one adult was killed in the fire, and two other adults were taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with injuries.

A few pets were also killed in the fire, but first responders were able to rescue one cat and a couple of dogs.

The home was a two-story structure with an attached trailer. Five adults were living in the residence, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the state fire marshal's office is investigating.

“We’ve talked to residents that were in there that escaped. [We're] trying to determine if there were working some smoke detectors and heat sources that were in the building [and] trying to determine where the fire might have originated from," Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout said.