Fatal fire in Verona Island deemed accidental

Terrance Leach, 68, of Prospect, was smoking while using an oxygen tank. He did not survive the fire.

VERONA ISLAND, Maine — A fatal fire that happened at a Verona Island residence on March 15 has been deemed accidental.

Terrance Leach, 68, was staying at the home on East Side Road after his home on Route 1 in Prospect burned down the day before.

At the time of the fire, Leach and two others were inside the home. The two other people were able to make it out safely, but Leach died in the fire, according to officials.

Officials said the fire at Leach's home in Prospect the day prior was determined to be accidental, caused by Leach smoking while using an oxygen tank.

After an investigation, the Verona Island house fire was also determined to be an accident, caused by Leach smoking while using oxygen again, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday.