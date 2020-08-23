Fatal fire in Buxton under investigation

Fire marshals have confirmed that one person died in the fire, but are not yet releasing their identity as the family is being notified.

BUXTON, Maine — A fire in at a home in Buxton has left one person dead.

The fire happened on Mary Jane Road. Authorities were alerted to the fire around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Fire marshals have confirmed that one person died in the fire, but are not yet releasing their identity as the family is being notified.

Fire and Buxton Police Departments assisted on scene.

Police say they expect to release more information late Sunday night.