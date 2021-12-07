x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Farmington man dies after crashing through side of Bouffard's Furniture

Cameron Salisbury, 32, suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene, according to Farmington police.
Credit: Farmington Police Department

FARMINGTON, Maine — A Farmington man died Tuesday after his car crashed through the side of Bouffard's Furniture and into the store's interior.

Cameron Salisbury, 32, suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene, according to a release from Farmington police.

Police said the crash was reported to them shortly before 7 a.m. 

Based on evidence at the scene, it was apparent that the crash happened sometime overnight, according to police.

Officials said Salisbury was driving his 2002 Ford Taurus sedan through the Mount Blue Plaza parking lot when he crashed through the side of the building.

Police said weather conditions did not contribute to the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Wilton police and Maine State Police assisted Farmington police at the scene.

RELATED: Auburn restaurant closes indefinitely after being hit by SUV

RELATED: Woman dies and business closes indefinitely after car crashes into building

RELATED: Car crashes into Portland restaurant severing gas line, closing eatery for days

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories

In Other News

Gifts for the foodie in your life