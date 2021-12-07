Farmington man dies after crashing through side of Bouffard's Furniture

Cameron Salisbury, 32, suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene, according to Farmington police.

FARMINGTON, Maine — A Farmington man died Tuesday after his car crashed through the side of Bouffard's Furniture and into the store's interior.

Cameron Salisbury, 32, suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene, according to a release from Farmington police.

Police said the crash was reported to them shortly before 7 a.m.

Based on evidence at the scene, it was apparent that the crash happened sometime overnight, according to police.

Officials said Salisbury was driving his 2002 Ford Taurus sedan through the Mount Blue Plaza parking lot when he crashed through the side of the building.

Police said weather conditions did not contribute to the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Wilton police and Maine State Police assisted Farmington police at the scene.