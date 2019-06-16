SEBAGO, Maine — Maine Game Wardens are investigating a fatal dirt bike accident in Sebago on Sunday.

Information is limited at this time but Corporal John MacDonald, Maine Warden Service Public Information Officer, says there has been a fatal crash involving an adult male. The operator appears to have lost control and struck an embankment.

The name of the victim is being withheld until notifications to family are made.

