STEUBEN, Maine — The Washington County Sheriff's office says that two men were injured and one man was killed in a single vehicle crash on the Dyer's Bay Road in Steuben on Friday evening.

James Jordan, 20, and Joshua Bradley, 21, were injured in the crash and taken to the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth.

Joshua Dube, 20, was fatally injured in the crash and died at the scene.

