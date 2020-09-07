x
Fatal Thursday morning crash in Scarborough under investigation

Police say the driver of the crash died and there were no other people in the vehicle. The driver's identity has not yet been released.
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — On Thursday, July 9, at 6:15 a.m. members of the Scarborough Police Department received word that a vehicle had struck a tree at 114 Highland Avenue.  

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the driver was deceased. Police say there was no one else in the vehicle. 

At this time, the accident is still under investigation with the cooperation of the Gorham Police Department Reconstruction Team. 

The driver's identity has not yet been released.

