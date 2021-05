The Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson said the fatal crash involved one vehicle near Exit 124 on Wednesday afternoon

WATERVILLE, Maine — Maine State Police are on the scene of a fatal car crash on Interstate 95 in Waterville Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the crash involved one vehicle, which was traveling northbound on I-95 near the Waterville-Sidney town line at Exit 124.

State police are on the scene.

Moss said the northbound lanes are open.