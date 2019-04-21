SEABROOK, N.H. — Seabrook Police respond to route 286 in the area of the Seabrook Waste Water Treatment Plant around 3:00am on Sunday.

Officers found a single motor vehicle that had crashed into a tree and fully engulfed in flames.

A sole occupant was found deceased in the vehicle after the fire department was able to put out the flames.

“This accident is particularly tragic, the Seabrook Police Department extends our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the victim.” said Seabrook Acting Chief of Police Brett Walker in a press release from the department.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner scheduled for early this week.

Seabrook police is looking for additional information on this crash is asked to contact Detective Frank Brown at the Seabrook Police Department 603-474-5200 or Investigator Shana Clark at the Office of the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Bureau of Investigation 603-223-4289.