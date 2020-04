BANGOR, Maine — Maine State Police say a man is dead after he lost control of his pickup on black ice while driving on the northbound side of I-95 in Hampden.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman, Steve McCausland.

Police say the pickup truck lost control on the slippery road, struck a guardrail, and overturned several times.

Police are expected to release the name of the victim later today after relatives have been notified.