Fatal shooting in Augusta deemed self-defense

AUGUSTA, Maine — An incident on May 20 in Augusta, in which a 36-year-old Lewiston man was fatally shot, has been ruled self-defense, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Tyler Morin, 36, of Lewiston, was fatally shot just before 11 a.m. at Ready Road Service Towing Company at 605 Riverside Drive in Augusta, according to a news release issued May 21 by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

On Thursday, an updated release issued by Moss noted that the investigation had concluded among Maine State Police, the Augusta Police Department, and the Attorney General's Office.

The investigation determined Rob Drummond, 48, of Augusta, acted in self-defense when he shot Morin, the release states, and no criminal charges will be brought against Drummond.

No additional information has been released.