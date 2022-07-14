x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fatal shooting in Augusta deemed self-defense

The investigation determined Rob Drummond, 48, acted in self-defense when he shot Tyler Morin, 36, a release says.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AUGUSTA, Maine — An incident on May 20 in Augusta, in which a 36-year-old Lewiston man was fatally shot, has been ruled self-defense, according to a news release issued Thursday. 

Tyler Morin, 36, of Lewiston, was fatally shot just before 11 a.m. at Ready Road Service Towing Company at 605 Riverside Drive in Augusta, according to a news release issued May 21 by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

On Thursday, an updated release issued by Moss noted that the investigation had concluded among Maine State Police, the Augusta Police Department, and the Attorney General's Office.

The investigation determined Rob Drummond, 48, of Augusta, acted in self-defense when he shot Morin, the release states, and no criminal charges will be brought against Drummond. 

No additional information has been released.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Register for the 2022 Dempsey Challenge