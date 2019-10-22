MILFORD, Maine — Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration office in Bangor confirm they are investigating a fatal accident near the intersection of Emerald Drive and Oak Street in Milford.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s office is also involved in the investigation. Police were called shortly after 2 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

OSHA officials said they are investigating a fatality that involving a trash truck in Milford.

