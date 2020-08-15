Fatal accident in New Limerick under investigation

NEW LIMERICK, Maine — At about 9:20 on Saturday morning officials in Houlton got a call about a car off the road on Drews Mills Road in New Limerick.
Responding officers said the driver was 61-year-old Vincent True of Ludlow.
He was in a 1999 Dodge pickup truck when he went off the road and hit a tree, causing the truck to roll over.
Police do not believe speed was a factor, it is unclear whether True was wearing a seat belt.
True was pronounced dead at the scene and the crash is still under investigation.