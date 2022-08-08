Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash

Officials said a preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road.

READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.

In a news release, officials said they got a call around 9:05 p.m. from someone who discovered the crashed motorcycle in the area of 234 Old Kents Hill Road in Readfield. The caller reported that Goucher was unconscious and not breathing.

Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office said Goucher was not wearing a helmet.