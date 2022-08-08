x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash

Officials said a preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road.
Credit: Kennebec County Sherriff's Office

READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.

In a news release, officials said they got a call around 9:05 p.m. from someone who discovered the crashed motorcycle in the area of 234 Old Kents Hill Road in Readfield. The caller reported that Goucher was unconscious and not breathing. 

Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office said Goucher was not wearing a helmet.

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Other stories NEWS CENTER Maine is following:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New catalytic converter law goes into effect in effort to prevent thefts in Maine

Before You Leave, Check This Out