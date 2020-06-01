BOSTON, Massachusetts — Massachusetts General Hospital said Monday that Larry Lord's condition is now listed as fair.

NEWS CENTER Maine last reported Lord's condition as serious. That was on Dec. 23, 2019.

In September 2019, the LEAP Inc. building in Farmington exploded, killing Captain Michael Bell, injuring maintenance worker Larry Lord, and injuring several firefighters.

Lord is credited with saving more than a dozen employees by alerting them to the smell of gas and ushering them out of the building.

Lord was the first person to smell the gas and when firefighters arrived at the scene, he went back into the building with them, just before the building exploded.

He was taken at Massachusetts General Hospital and had been recovering in the ICU burn unit.

Fire officials said on Thursday, October 31, they will not be complete until they get Larry Lord home.

The blast killed Captain Michael Bell and seriously injured five other firefighters all who have been released from the hospital and rehab centers.

According to a GoFundMe page created for Lord and his family, "Larry suffered severe burns on over half of his body, multiple traumas, broken bones, and critical injuries. He was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he’s expected to be for 4 months."

That GoFundMe page is still active, and has now raised over $121,000.

