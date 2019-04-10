PORTLAND, Maine — The conditions of two Farmington firefighters seriously injured in the fatal gas explosion that killed one of their own have been upgraded, a Maine Medical Center spokeswoman said.

Farmington Fire Chief Terry Bell, 62, was upgraded from fair to satisfactory condition on Friday, and firefighter Scott Baxter, 37, from serious to fair, MMC spokeswoman Caroline Cornish wrote in an email.

The condition of Larry Lord, the maintenance worker who is credited with saving more than a dozen people by alerting them to the smell of gas, was unchanged Friday. Lord is in critical condition in the ICU burn unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, a spokeswoman said.

Lord's condition was upgraded to serious on Sept. 20, but then returned to critical.

According to a GoFundMe page, "Larry suffered severe burns on over half of his body, multiple traumas, broken bones, and critical injuries. He was air lifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he’s expected to be for 4 months."

The Sept. 16 blast at LEAP, Inc., a facility that housed a disability support nonprofit organization, killed Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell, 68, a 30-member of the department and Terry Bell's brother.

In addition to Lord, Baxter and Terry Bell, four others were injured in the blast.

Investigators attributed the explosion to a significant leak in a propane line buried under a paved parking lot.

