FARMINGTON, Maine — Farmington Fire officials announced that on Thursday, the department will return to normal operations with their own employees for the first time since September 16th.

They said, although outside personnel has assisted the department over the last few weeks, they have continued to have someone from Farmington on duty at all times.

South Portland Fire Captain Robb Couture, who has been assisting Farmington Fire with press releases said, on Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m. the last outside coverage shift change will take place, and the department will return to what it is calling “the new normal”.

The department wishes to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to the over eighty fire departments from across the state who provided station coverage over the past weeks, Couture said.

“To the Community, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, and the Portland Burn Foundation, your outpouring of compassion and support helped guide us through this tragic event, and we can never thank you enough. Know that we consider you part of our extended family.” Farmington fire officials said. They also ask that everyone keep Larry Lord and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

RELATED: Last firefighter injured in Farmington explosion to be welcomed home

Assistant Chief Tim Hardy will be holding a press conference at 9:00 a.m. on October 31st at the Farmington Fire Station at 153 Farmington Falls Road.

Before-after compilation of 313 Farmington Falls Rd., L-R: Patti Ann Sawyer Knapp; NEWS CENTER Maine

Patti Ann Sawyer Knapp / NEWS CENTER Maine

RELATED: Memorial T-shirt made for Captain Michael Bell

RELATED: MDOT creates vehicle plate to honor Capt. Michael Bell who died in Farmington explosion