BOSTON, Massachusetts — The condition of the maintenance manager who was severely injured in the explosion at LEAP, Inc.in Farmington on September 16, has improved.

According to the media office at Mass General, Larry Lord is in "serious" condition, as of Wednesday, October 16.

Lord is credited with saving more than a dozen employees by alerting them to the smell of gas and ushering them out of the building.

Leaked gas caused the fatal blast that killed 30-year Farmington Fire Rescue member Capt. Michael Bell.

Lord was the first person to smell the gas and when firefighters arrived at the scene, Lord went back into the building with them, just before the building exploded.

Lord was taken at Massachusetts General Hospital and had been recovering in the ICU burn unit and listed in critical condition. He was briefly listed in serious condition on September 20 but quickly went back to critical condition.

According to a GoFundMe page that has raised $116,000 for Lord, "Larry suffered severe burns on over half of his body, multiple traumas, broken bones, and critical injuries. He was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he’s expected to be for 4 months."

Lord is the last of the seven men injured in the blast to remain in a hospital.

Captain Scott Baxter was treated and discharged to a rehab facility on October 13.

