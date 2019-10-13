PORTLAND, Maine — Captain Scott Baxter has been treated and discharged to a rehab facility for his injuries sustained in the Sept. 16 explosion in Farmington, according to Maine Medical Center.

Six of the seven injured in the blast have been released, LEAP, Inc. maintenance manager, Larry Lord, did not have an updated condition available today.

The gas-related blast at the LEAP, Inc., facility claimed the life of an eighth person, 30-year Farmington Fire Rescue member Capt. Michael Bell.

RELATED: Farmington conditions: Capt. Baxter satisfactory; Lord critical

RELATED: Farmington fire chief released from hospital

RELATED: Farmington firefighters' conditions upgraded

RELATED: Memorial T-shirt made for Captain Michael Bell