FARMINGTON, Maine — A funeral service for Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell, who died Sept. 16 when a building exploded in the community, will be private at the family's request, the Bangor Daily News has reported.

The Farmington Fire Department plans to have a memorial service once the four firefighters still hospitalized have been released, according to the BDN.

Seven firefighters and a maintenance worker praised as a hero were also injured in the blast.

On Friday, LEAP maintenance worker Larry Lord, 60, was upgraded from critical to serious condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Lord, 60, was critically injured in Monday's blast after witnesses say he helped evacuate the building, saving lives.

Capt. Scott Baxter remained in critical condition at Maine Medical Center on Friday. His family told public information officials Thursday that he was improving daily.

Firefighter Theodore "Ted" Baxter's condition was upgraded from serious to fair Friday, a day after being upgraded from critical to serious.

Baxter's family, per Maine Med, said Thursday he had been up and walking, improving daily and visiting with family and friends. He was leaving the ICU.

Fire Chief Terry Bell remained in critical condition Friday. His brother, Capt. Michael Bell, died in Monday's explosion.

Three firefighters have already been released from hospitals.

Capt. Timothy "TD" Hardy and firefighter Joseph Hastings were both discharged this week from Maine Medical Center. Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross was treated and released the day of the explosion.

They state fire marshal's office continues to investigate the explosion at the LEAP, Inc., headquarters. Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Friday that fire investigators completed on-scene work at the site on Thursday and turned the property over to its owners and their insurance company.

Fire investigators will conduct additional interviews and analysis of items gathered at the scene as they attempt to determine what caused the blast.