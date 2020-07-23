Farm owner searching for answers after her finding her missing goat dead

The owner of a farm in Oxford County is grieving the loss of one of her goats who she says was taken, tortured, and left for dead.

DENMARK, Maine — The owner of a farm in Oxford County is grieving the loss of one of her goats who she says was taken, tortured, and left for dead.

Kerry Enos is the owner of Worth the Wait Farm in Denmark. She said two weeks ago her beloved goat, Ron, was taken from the farm.

She said there were no signs of him trying to escape and the other animals in his pen remained.

"Since goats are herd animals, it would be highly unlikely for a single goat to wander off on his own. All signs pointed to the very friendly, lovable Ron having been stolen," Kassie Dwyer, a friend of Enos, said.

Enos launched a search party and shared photos of Ron on Facebook for help and called the local authorities.

She worried that Ron had been taken to be sold at an auction.

But then, Wednesday night, Enos said she made the grim discovery. She found that he was returned to his pen, dead, and mutilated.

Now she is hopeful they can find whoever did this, and she is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

"I don't understand," Enos said. "I don't understand why you would take an animal, I don't understand why you would take it for two weeks, and then I don't understand why you would do what you did. I hope they get the help they need because there's something wrong."