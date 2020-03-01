SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Famous Dave's franchise chain has been in business in Scarborough since 2009. General manager Lynn Marquif told NEWS CENTER Maine Friday that the franchise owner, who lives both in Maine and out of state, decided to close the franchise branch, but were not given more information.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for us and our fans,” Famous Dave's Facebook post said, “…not much has changed on the exterior, but behind those red doors we created a large loving and maybe admittedly slightly dysfunctional family with staff and those from the community.”

“We’re all surprised but were going to celebrate this last weekend together. [This staff] is so resilient,” Marquif said.

Marquif said they are doing everything they can to find their 75 employees jobs. “Local support has been amazing from Biddeford to Portland.”

Famous Dave’s many fans commented with how much they’ll miss the Scarborough staple—some, concerned with how they’ll spend their gift cards received over the holidays. Mostly, though, the consensus is, Famous Dave will be surely missed.

Famous Dave’s will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., or until the food runs out, on Sunday. So, Mainers, get your Bar-B-Que fix and say your goodbyes while you can.

