LYMAN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- It's something that can be difficult to talk about, especially for those who have been impacted by it. September is Suicide Prevention Month and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and rates have increased by 30% over the last two decades. More than half of those who died by it, did not have a known mental health condition.

A family in Lyman is sharing their story of loss, with hopes of raising awareness through a documentary.

"Larger than life I think would be the best way to describe her," said Sara Bachelder about her younger sister.

She says her, sister Linsey Winslow, was beautiful, bright and athletic. But she also says you would never know from old family photos, her sister was battling challenges with mental health and addiction.

"On her way to work, she took her life," said Taryn Canney, Winslow's mother.

On March 3rd 2018, life as they knew it changed forever, for everyone who knew and loved Linsey Winslow.

"What did I not see that I should have seen? What could I have said or done?" asked Canney.

It's a mother's worst nightmare and a sister's too; one who works as a counselor, helping people with substance abuse and mental illness, the two challenges Winslow faced.

"Even with all the training I've had, I couldn't help her," said Bachelder.

Not long after Winslow's death, Bachelder met Kevin Hines at conference for work. In His documentary "The Ripple Effect," he shares his story of surviving a suicide attempt, with the hope of helping others. To bring the documentary to Maine she's using the website, Theatrical on Demand. It's scheduled to run September 24th at the Nickelodeon in Portland, only if there's enough support for it in advance.

"If someone chooses to go they should just keep a few things in mind," said Jenna Mehnert, Executive Director for NAMI Maine. "When it comes to the issue of suicide and loss it's always emotional and so the ability to have a safety plan afterwards is really important. I think also not to go to a movie like that if you're still really struggling."

As for Winslow's mom and sister, they hope by starting the conversation they can spare others their pain.

If you or someone you know needs to seek help, call the NAMI Maine suicide prevention help line at 622-5767, extension 1.

