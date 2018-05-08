WATERVILLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Family and friends of Liz Perkins are holding onto hope a week after she was last seen.

"I just want to know she's alive." Perkins' sister said.

The 37-year was last seen by her family at a Park in Augusta last Sunday. They say since then her phone has been turned off and her Facebook page as remained inactive.

"We feel empty, confused, lost." Perkins' sister and daughter said.

Perkins family says she struggled with addiction in the past but she had recently decided to get clean. She got a new job and seemed very happy. They say it's not like her to go this long without contacting anyone.

Perkins' family has been out searching for her every day that she has been missing.

"It's a constant search." her daughter said.

"We've turned Augusta upside down, there isn't a leaf I haven't turned." Perkins' mother said.

If you have any information about Perkins you are asked to contact Augusta police.

Her family says Perkins weighs 180 lbs., has dirty blond and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, blue pants and pink sandals.

