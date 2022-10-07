Family rescued from burning home in Waterboro

Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital according to Deputy Fire Chief Lisa Bennett. The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

WATERBORO, Maine — Firefighters rescued a family after their home caught on fire in North Waterboro Sunday morning.

The homeowner called 911 around 7:00 a.m. to report that a fire was coming from the basement of the home located on Sokokis Trail in North Waterboro, according to an email by Waterboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Lisa Bennett.

The email states a passerby also notified police after seeing the house engulfed in flames and “people trying to get out.”

Additional firefighter crews responded from eight different agencies and arrived at the house around 7:26 a.m. and helped rescue the homeowner, who was suffering from smoke inhalation.

Two adults who were having a hard time breathing were taken to the hospital, along with two children who were taken as a precautionary measure, according to Bennett.