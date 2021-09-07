Family of murdered Maine man hopes to register 500 runners as Westbrook Strong 5K race returns in-person

The race is in honor of Matt Rairdon, a St. Joseph's College nursing graduate who was killed by his partner in 2013.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The family of a murdered Westbrook man is trying to sign more runners up for a 5K race that raises money for scholarships for Maine students studying nursing.

The Westbrook Strong 5K is in honor of Matt Rairdon, a Westbrook High School and St. Joseph's College graduate who went on to become a nurse. He was killed by his partner in 2013.

"People think eight years is a long time, but when you lose somebody, especially, she lost a sibling, we lost a child. That pain is still pretty raw, pretty deep," said Matt's mother, Laurie.

The race raises money for scholarships for students at Westbrook High School, the Westbrook Regional Vocational Center, and Saint Joseph's College who plan to pursue nursing, like Matt did.

"I can tell you right now, Matthew would be knee-deep in that, doing what he can do for the safety and health of fellow people," said Matt's father, Gary.

The Rairdon family has been able to use money from the race to provide donations to the Vocational Center, and Mercy Hospital, including a new ENT chair. This year, they will donate two 150-pound mannequins for nursing students to train on in the medical occupation program at the Vocational Center.

Matt's family says they are glad to be able to hold the race in person this year on what will be Matt's 30th birthday.

"We have been so blessed by everyone in this community who has helped turn this event into what it is," said Laurie.

The race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, at Riverbank Park in Westbrook. There is no race day registration, so people must sign up in advance. The Rairdon family is hoping to get 500 runners to attend. 217 are currently registered. Registration costs $30.

"That has been my little goal is one year, one year, let's just hit 500," said Laurie. "That would just be so cool."

Last year, they held the race virtually due to the pandemic.

"To feel the love and the emotion that we get from those that participate, that's what fills my cup," said Laurie.

The race is certified, and has prizes from Fleet Feet Sports, Riverview Physical Therapy, and tickets to the Red Sox.