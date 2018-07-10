BLUE HILL, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) --- Family and friends of Jessica Grindle, who has been missing since July 24, 2018, will be holding a search for her in Blue Hill on Monday.

Her family said anyone who wants to help can meet at Grindle's grandparents home at 45 Mines Road, in Blue Hill from 11 am to 4 pm.

Law enforcement has also been searching for the missing woman in the Grindleville area where she was last seen that Tuesday.

A vigil to “Bring Jessica Home” is planned for Wednesday, October 10th at 7:30 pm at the Blue Hill town hall.

The vigil is being held on Jessica's birthday and everyone is welcome.

Please note that this community search is for people 18 years and older and dogs are not permitted.

