SEDGWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police are searching for a man who they say attacked a family in a "road rage incident".

On Sunday, July 29, around 7 p.m. police say a couple and their two children were physically assaulted by a man in a black pick-up truck on Graytown Road in Sedgwick.

The family was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Police continue searching for the suspect, but say the public is not in danger.

If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, police ask that you call them at (207) 973-3700

