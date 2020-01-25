ARUNDEL, Maine — "Our minds are racing about what could have happened. He knew what he was doing," said Hayley Brown.

Hayley Brown said she is in shock, after her dad Captain Joe Nickerson died at sea.

"It has to have been something that was just quick and completely out of our hands and something he couldn't control," said Brown.

The Coast Guard said Nickerson's boat, the 'Hayley Ann' which is named after Hayley and her mom, capsized off the coast of Portland Thursday. Another crewman, Chris Pinkham, also died.

"We've been in touch with his wife," said Brown.

Nickerson was a 4th generation lobsterman. He grew up fishing at Cape Porpoise in Kennebunkport.

"It was the only thing he knew. He could have never done any other job," said Brown.

Hayley is an only child and said when she was younger, she would help her dad get ready for fishing trips.

"He used to let me paint the buoys, but I would take too long. I was trying to be too precise," said Brown.

While she said he couldn't recruit her, he was hoping to share his passion one day with her one-year-old son. She said knowing that can't happen now, is the hardest part.

"My son won't get to grow up and know my dad the way I did. He was so excited to one day share his love of fishing with him," said Brown.

As her family tries to pick up the pieces, she is keeping the memory of her dad and the 'Hayley Ann' close to her heart.

The Coast Guard has no idea why the boat capsized.

