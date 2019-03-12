BREMEN, MAINE, Maine — A couple and a small child lost their home to fire Monday night in the town of Bremen.

Fire Chief Don Leeman says the fire apparently began as a chimney fire but flames got out of the chimney and spread into the attic. He says the fire was already coming out of the roof when the first firefighters arrived at the home on Medomak Road, about 5:30 Monday night.

Leeman says they were able to stop the flames from spreading but there was still significant damage.

No one was hurt, and the three people renting the house were referred to the Red Cross for assistance.

Five towns worked together to put that fire out.

STORIES NEWS CENTER Maine VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast

RELATED: Round 2 packing a punch with heavy snow for most of Maine

RELATED: FBI warns your smart TV could be spying on you