FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — A family from Fort Fairfield has lost everything after a devastating house fire occurred early Saturday morning.

According to a post on the Fort Fairfield Police Department's Facebook page, the Raymond family were woken at 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning to the sound of their smoke alarm going off.

Fort Fairfield police say the Raymond's and their three young children were able to get out safely.

Unfortunately, the family lost two dogs and a cat in the fire, along with all of their belongings.

The Fort Fairfield police are asking the public's assistance in donations for the follwing items:

Adult male, size small/medium shirts, size 30x32 pants, size 9 shoes

Adult female, size XL shirts, size 15/17 pants, size 7 shoes

Boy, toddler size 3T, size 9 toddler shoes.

The department says their other two children have clothing in storage and should be all set.

The Fort Fairfield police have set up the side waiting room to receive clothing in the police department lobby.

