SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Family and friends of Lt. Harry Weymouth, the South Portland firefighter who died in a car crash earlier this month, will gather Sunday afternoon to say their final goodbyes.

RELATED: 21-year So. Portland veteran firefighter dies in car crash after allegedly falling asleep

Police say 21 year veteran of the South Portland Fire Department was driving on Route 202 just before 1 a.m. August 2 when his car crossed the centerline and hit another car. Officials say it appears that Weymouth fell asleep on his way home from a nursing shift at Goodall Hospital in Sanford.

"It is with deep sadness that the South Portland Fire Department announces the death of veteran Fire Lieutenant Harry Weymouth." - So. Portland Fire Dept.

RELATED: Firefighters mourn the loss of one of their own

Fire Dept Officials spoke about Weymouth saying he was a quiet and reserved man and very smart.

His services will be held at 3 p.m. at the East Point Church in South Portland.

© 2018 WCSH-TV