DERRY, N.H. — A New Hampshire couple and their 2-year-old child have escaped from a second-floor window after a fire broke out in a duplex and trapped them.

Officials say the mother lowered the child to his grandmother outside from the second story of the Derry home early Monday morning and then jumped to safety.

The boy’s father also lowered himself to safety.

Authorities say the fire started on the first floor.

The family says their two dogs died in the fire, but their cat survived.