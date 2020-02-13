CLINTON, Maine —

A week after his death, community and family members are pulling together to grieve the death of a young teenage boy who died in what is being called a "joyride" car crash.

Thomas Porfirio, 15, is one of the victims of Sunday's car crash in Clinton.

His public visiting and 'celebration of life' will be held Saturday at the Williamson Performing Arts Center at the Lawrence High School-Junior High Complex, according to our partners at the Portland Press Herald.

Visiting hours will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and a celebration of life follows at 3 p.m. at the center, with arrangements by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care of Fairfield.

There are tentative plans for a celebration of life for sisters Emily and Ashlin Baker, 14, and 12, who also died in the crash. Those ceremonies are expected to be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Williamson PAC.

Emily Baker and Thomas Porfirio attended Lawrence High School. Ashlin Baker attended Lawrence Junior High.

Fundraising efforts to pay for funeral expenses of the victims continue.

