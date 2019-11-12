FALMOUTH, Maine — The town of Falmouth held a special ceremony today to recognize a special person.

The town of Falmouth presented Myron Hager with The Boston Post Gold Cane for being the oldest person in town.

Hager is 102-years-old, and when you're the oldest person in town, you get to celebrate with a taste of champagne.

Hager said his longevity can be attributed to his love of music. He sang in Portland's Magic of Christmas Chorus for 25 years and in his church's chorus for more than 50 years.

Hager is an original resident of Ocean View at Falmouth. He's been there since 1986.

He said his secret is to hang on and don't let go. He said he doesn't plan on giving up the cane any time soon.

Falmouth has handed out the cane to its oldest resident for 110 years, Hager is the 26th recipient.