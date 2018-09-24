HAMPTON FALLS, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A woman from Falmouth died after being involved in a serious crash on Interstate 95 in Hampton Falls Sunday night.

Police say they do not know why Siow Chang, 56, of Falmouth, who was driving a Honda CR-V, was stopped within the travel lanes on I-95 north. While Chang was stopped, she was hit from behind by a driver and passenger from Morrill Maine who were later taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chang's car was pushed into the southbound travel lanes where he then collided with a van. That van then hit another car.

Several lanes, both south and northbound, were closed on I-95 for several hours on the evening of Sept. 23, while police investigated the crash.

Chang died as a result of her injuries in the crash.

This impact caused the Honda CR-V to cross the center median and enter the southbound travel lanes at which point it collided with the 2016 Ford Transit van driven by SPINNELI. After this impact the Ford Transit Van had a secondary crash with the 2006 Ford Escape operated by FRITZ. threatening injuries.

The crash involved four vehicles,

driver Eero Ruuttila, 67, of Morrill and

© NEWS CENTER Maine