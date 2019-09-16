FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth Public Safety reported Mountain Rd. was closed between Brook Rd. and Bentridge Rd. because of a car crash on Monday morning.

The incident happened sometime before 7:30 a.m.

A pole there is broken and power lines are down across road.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: N. Korea says talks with US could resume in a 'few weeks'

RELATED: Survey: Nearly half of millennials cite living costs as a key barrier to homeownership

RELATED: Fist bump, high-five or hug? 2nd graders get to choose greeting at Maine school