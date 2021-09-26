Fallen Deputy Luke Gross transported, honored with procession

A celebration of life for Deputy Gross will be held Thursday, September 30, at noon at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine — Sunday morning, law enforcement led a procession from the Mitchell and Tweedie Funeral Home in Bucksport to the Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor.

The one-hour procession followed the hearse of Deputy Gross to the cemetery for the cremation of his body.

While the cremation process was underway, personnel from different public safety agencies who were part of the procession gathered at a nearby Bangor firehouse.

The procession picked back up about four to five hours later from the Mount Hope Cemetery back to Bucksport.

Procession for Hancock County Sheriff’s Dept. Deputy Luke Gross is now arriving at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor. Multiple law enforcement officers from different departments are here honoring Deputy Gross. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/9LIVjFrN6O — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) September 26, 2021

According to Hancock County Sheriff Departments Scott Kane, people hoping to attend the funeral service for Deputy Gross should arrive at the Cross Insurance Center no later than 11:30 a.m.

A celebration of life for Deputy Luke Gross is scheduled for next Thursday Sept. 30th at noon @CICBangor. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/SZQQEu4pVX — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) September 26, 2021

Uniformed personnel should be there by 10 a.m. on Thursday.