Fairfield woman drowns on a family whitewater rafting trip

Officials say a 33-yr-old woman drowned after being thrown from her whitewater raft while paddling through a large rapid on the Kennebec River

THE FORKS, Maine — A woman is dead after being thrown off a raft during a whitewater trip with her family, according to officials.

Mark Latti, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Communications Director, says that 33-yr-old Emily Fournier died Saturday afternoon after she and two other whitewater rafting trip members were thrown from the raft on the Kennebec River trip.

Fournier and her family were rafting with the Magic Falls Rafting company on one of the larger rapids around Noon Saturday when she was thrown from the raft, according to Latti.

Latti says Fournier floated down a section of the Kennebec before she could be pulled back into the raft.

Both fellow rafting members and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but Latti says Fournier was declared dead at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Latti says the Maine Warden Service, Magic Falls Rafting, Somerset Sheriff’s Office, Forks Fire and Rescue and Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance Service all assisted with the incident.

No other details were available at this time.